BJP vs BJD on Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Following the mega launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha, the BJP and BJD engaged in a political fist fight, defending their own schemes. BJP’s National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda went to the extent of saying that BJD lost in Odisha because it did not roll out Ayushman Bharat yojana. However, experts don’t agree. BJD Government’s BSKY was a game-changer and big hit. It changed the healthcare system in Odisha and helped the party win 2019 elections as well as the panchayat polls in 2022.

BJP called the BSKY a ‘big scam’ citing irregularities in hospital bills and favors shown to specific hospitals. However, it’s for their government to prove the allegations and take action against the guilty so that a right precedent is set.

On the other hand, BJD claimed that the BJP Government just changed the name of the scheme and launched it without any significant additional benefits. BJD also claimed that at least 5 lakh people are out of Ayushman Bharat as compared to BSKY. BJD leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar pointed out to the funding pattern, saying BSKY was fully state-funded while Ayushman Bharat will be funded in 60:40 ratio between the Centre and State. She expressed apprehensions that any delay in fund release by the Centre will make people suffer.

BJP has meanwhile rubbished the claims and said that the Unified Scheme will do wonders under the aegis of Double Engine Government. The ‘Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana’ (earlier Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna) was merged into Ayushman Bharat, with same provisions. Each family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for female beneficiaries in the family.

Most importantly, Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card has also been launched for all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status. They will get Rs 5 lakh free health cover. This is something every senior citizens in the state aspired for.

While allegations, counter-allegations and blame-game will continue, successful implementation of the schemes, will hold the key in future. Next 6 months will be very crucial and the government must tread the path cautiously.