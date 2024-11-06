TNI Evening News Headlines – November 06, 2024

➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces tentative date for 2023 OCS prelims examination. Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 15.12.2024 (Sunday).
➡️Mango Kernel Death Probe: RDC Roopa Roshan Sahoo visits the affected village; interacts with family, ward member, members of the community and civil society organisations.
➡️The speed of Mo Bus will be below 40 km per hour and stringent actions will be taken in case of violation, informed Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.
➡️Bhubaneswar Metro rail project to be completed by December 2027.
➡️Former Bari MLA Sunanda Das along with her supporters join BJP.
➡️Odisha is one of the top 5 states in electric two-wheeler market share in India.
➡️Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students for higher education.
➡️Cabinet approves infusion of equity of Rs 10,700 crore in FCI.
➡️CBSE withdrew affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level.
➡️Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition against judgment refusing to order re-examination for NEET-UG 2024.
➡️Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 16th suspect in Baba Siddique murder case.
➡️Rs 280 crore seized in Maharashtra since election announcement. Rs 158 crore seized from Jharkhand: Election Commission.
➡️Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves party unit in Himachal Pradesh.
➡️The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on Sunday, November 17 at 9:07 PM.
➡️Indian stocks rally over Trump’s win; Sensex jumps 901 points.
➡️US Election 2024: Six Indian Americans win elections of US House of Representatives.
➡️World leaders including PM Modi congratulate Donald Trump on “historic election victory” in US Presidential elections.
➡️US elections 2024: Donald Trump delivers his victory address at Palm Beach County Convention Center.
➡️Iran’s currency fell on Wednesday to an all-time low as Donald Trump clinched the U.S. presidency again.
