Senior Journalist Basudev Mahapatra passes away

Senior Journalist from Odisha, Basudev Mahapatra breathed his last on Monday. He was suffering from several ailments for the last few months. He was 53.

Mahapatra is survived by his wife and a son. His wife Sujata Mahapatra is a senior Journalist with Kalinga TV.

Hailing from Banapur in Khordha district, Mahapatra was one of the senior journalists in Odisha.

A wave of sorrow prevailed among the journalists following the death of Basudev Mahapatra, who had worked with reputed news organisations, including ETV Network, Naxatra News and Village Square India. He had founded HotnHit News.

He was supposed to perform the rituals of his nephew’s sacred thread ceremony on Wednesday, but destiny had other plans.