Suryabanshi Suraj unites with Octogenarian Bunu Mausi

TNI Bureau: This is the story of a octogenarian who defies age while showing her emotions.

Bunu Mausi (80) of Dolasahi in Bhadrak district was not able to see the last rites of former Dhamnagar legislator Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Her video expressing desire to meet Suryavanshi Suraj, son for former BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi went viral in Odisha.

Expressing his gratitude to her love for his father, Suryavanshi Suraj met Bunu Mausi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

What could be the best gift for Suraj when an octogenarian celebrated his victory by distributing sweets from her pension money.

A 80-year-old woman’s enthusiasm & kindness and celebration of BjP’s victory in Dhamnager by distributing sweets has created a big buzz.