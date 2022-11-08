TNI News Headlines – November 08, 2022

🔹Nine-day long Historic ‘Balijatra’ festival kicks off in Cuttack.
🔹Holy Kartika Purnima is being celebrated across Odisha amid religious fervour.
🔹Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created 68ft long and 42ft wide, World’s biggest sand boat with installation of 25,500 Mud Diyas on the occasion of Kartika Purnima.
🔹Scuffle breaks out between rationalists and ritualists in Berhampur on lunar eclipse day; police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
🔹NGT slaps Rs 12 crore fine on Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on charges of illegal stone mining in Khordha’s Nijigad Tapang.
🔹India’s first privately developed rocket – Vikram-S is set for a launch between November 12-16.
🔹Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency.
🔹Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated across India with religious fervour.
🔹Low pressure over Southwest Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours; IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry on November 11.
🔹Twitter beats Facebook in app usage in the United States.
🔹T20 World Cup, India vs England: Rohit Sharma gets hit on arm during training but no serious injury cause.
🔹UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the 27th edition of the Conference Of Parties (COP27) held in Egypt; rushed out of room by his aides in middle of climate summit.
