Odia Film ‘DAMaN’ creates Big Buzz

TNI Bureau: With popular actor Babusan in the lead role of a Doctor in a remote village of Malkangiri district, ‘DAMaN’ is based on real mission of 2015-2018.

Directed by Devi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya, the film portrays a Doctor’s relentless fight against superstitions and struggle to make them aware of facts about malaria.

A native of Balangir district, Dr Omkar Hota, the Real Hero saved hundreds of lives in Malkangiri.

Displaying an extraordinary act of humanity, Dr Hota carried a pregnant woman, Subhama Marse in a cot for 10 km to the nearest Public Health Centre (PHC) in Malkangiri.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Under his guidance and support of Malkangir district administration, several Government departments including teams of health workers, anganwadi workers, police department, forest department etc. visited 151 cut-off areas of Malkangiri to educate the population by distributing insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), creating awareness, performing village-wide screening and regular treatment.

Odisha has now become a role model State in malaria control as the highly successful “Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran” (DAMaN) malaria control programme in inaccessible areas has achieved the feat.

The World Health Organisation’s World Malaria Report of 2018 turned the spotlight on India’s recent strides against malaria.