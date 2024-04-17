‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead in Ayodhya

TNI Bureau: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the much-awaited ‘Surya Tilak’ (Surya Abhishek) ceremony of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami today.

This was the first Ram Navami at the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple since the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Ram idol.

The divine ceremony was performed with the scientific expertise and a team of scientists from IIT Roorkee.

‘Surya Tilak’ occurred from 12:16 pm to 12:21 pm. A beam of light illuminated Ram Lala’s forehead after sunlight was directed onto the Sri Ram’s forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses. The room was turned dark during the ceremony.