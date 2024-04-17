Modi, Shah, Yogi, Himanta to visit Kendrapada

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President and party’s Kendrapada Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda on Wednesday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kendrapada.

Prime Minister Modi’s rally and programme will be attended by 4 lakh BJP party workers and people of Kendrapada, he said.

Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also campaign for Jay Panda.

Rallies of the national leaders will be held in Kendrapada and Mahanga areas.

This time, the Kendrapada Lok Sabha seat is set for a triangular fight between BJP candidate Baijayant Panda, BJD nominee Anshuman Mohanty and Congress contestant Siddharth Swarup Das.

Polling in Kendrapada will be held on June 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.