Naveen Patnaik to Contest from Kantabanji along with Hinjili

TNI Bureau: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the fifth list of 9 Assembly candidates for the upcoming crucial elections.

Biju Janata Dal Chief Naveen Patnaik will contest from Kantabanji seat in Western Odisha apart from Hinjili.

Prasanna Acharya has been moved to Rairakhol Assembly Constituency while Rohit Pujari is now shifted to Sambalpur Assembly seat.

Ex Minister Rabi Nanda’s wife Dr. Indira Nanda got the nod from Jeypore assembly seat. Party has replaced Samir Dash with Dilip Nayak in Nimapada. Barsha Singh Bariha will contest from Padampur.

Laxmipriya Nayak got the nod from Chitrakonda while Arundhati Devi will contest from Deogarh.

Earlier, the State ruling party has named candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha seats and announced 117 candidates for the Assembly polls. Now, 126 out of 147 candidates have been announced so far.

List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Kantabanji: Naveen Patnaik

2. Chitrokonda: Laxmipriya Nayak

3. Padampur: Barsha Singh Bariha

4. Kuchinda: Rajendra Chatria

5. Deogarh: Arundhati Devi

6. Angul: Sanjukta Singh

7. Nimapada: Dilip Nayak

8. Sanakhemundi: Sulakhyana Geetanjali Devi

9. Jeypore: Indira Nanda