Surendra Singh Bhoi joins BJD; eyes Balangir Lok Sabha Seat

TNI Bureau: A day after quitting Congress, former Minister and Titlagarh MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi today joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The three-time MLA joined the State ruling party at the Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar along with hundreds of his supporters.

They joined the BJD in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra, Minister Tukuni Sahu and other party leaders.

It is to be noted here that Bhoi resigned from the primary membership of Congress part, as the president of Balangir District Congress Committee and member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and seent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bhoi was elected MLA twice from Saintala and once from Titlagarh assembly seat. He was also the leader of the opposition party.

Now, he eyes on the Balangir Lok sabha seat as the BJD is yet to pick any candidate for the seat for the 2024 election while BJP has repeated Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo.

Besides, BJD has fielded Minister Tukuni Sahu has from the Titlagarh Assembly seat contested by Bhoi. In such a situation, there is a good chance of making Bhoi a candidate for the Balangir Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 election, out of 7 assembly constituencies under Balangir Lok Sabha constituency, Congress won 2 seats, BJP won one seat and BJD won the remaining four assembly seats. Today, after the inclusion of Surendra Singh Bhoi in BJD, a new equation has been created for the politics of Balangir.