Double Jolt to BJP; Prakash Behera, Sukanta Nayak Resign

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha suffered yet another jolt ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections.

Close on the heels of former Salepur MLA and BJP Cuttack District President Prakash Behera’s resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak on Friday quit the saffron party alleging neglect in the party. Both the leaders sent their resignation letter to BJP State President Manmohan Samal on Thursday. Both leaders are likely to join BJD soon.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sukanta Kumar Nayak won his first Assembly election as the candidate of the BJD from Nilagiri Constituency in Balasore district in the 2014 Assembly Elections. At the meantime, Behera had won the Salepur in 2014 on Congress ticket.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prakash Behera was in Congress and later joined the BJP in 2019 while Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Nayak quits BJD and joined BJP before Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.