President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Baripada, Details Here 

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on May 9, informed sources.

According to sources, the President will be in Baripada to grace the 12th Convocation of Maharaja Sriram Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University as Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

The President’s visit to Baripada came to the light after her Private Secretary sent a letter to the Vice Chancellor of MSCB University regarding her visit.

It is to be noted here that Mayurbhanj is President Murmu’s home district and she had visited the State last on February 10.