Senior IPS officer Sarah Sharma inducted as DIG in CBI

TNI Bureau: Sarah Sharma, a 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been deputed as a Deputy Inspector General in the CBI.

According to the order issued by the union ministry, the Odisha cadre has been inducted into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for five years.

Sanjeev Kumar, the Union Secretary to the government of India wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha in this regard.

The Odisha Chief Secretary has been asked to relieve her at the earliest possible time so that she can take up the new assessment soon.