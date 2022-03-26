Sulochana Das becomes First Woman Mayor of Bhubaneswar
Sulochana Das has been elected Mayor of BMC by defeating BJP candidate Suniti Mund by a margin of more than 61,000 votes.
Insight Bureau: BJD candidate Sulochana Das scripted history by becoming the first woman Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Sulochana secured 1,74,562 votes while Suniti got 1,13,419 votes. Madhusmita Acharya of the Congress got 11,006 votes.
