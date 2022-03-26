Sulochana Das becomes First Woman Mayor of Bhubaneswar

Sulochana Das has been elected Mayor of BMC by defeating BJP candidate Suniti Mund by a margin of more than 61,000 votes.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sulochana Das
147

Insight Bureau: BJD candidate Sulochana Das scripted history by becoming the first woman Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Related Posts

Centre considering booster dose for Indians travelling…

BJD wins 73 NACs/Municipalities; 3 Municipal Corporations

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sulochana Das has been elected Mayor of BMC by defeating BJP candidate Suniti Mund by a margin of more than 61,000 votes.

Sulochana secured 1,74,562 votes while Suniti got 1,13,419 votes. Madhusmita Acharya of the Congress got 11,006 votes.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.