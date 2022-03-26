Centre considering booster dose for Indians travelling abroad: Report

Insight Bureau: The Centre may soon allow Covid-19 booster dose for those seeking to travel abroad for education, employment and other events, official sources said on Saturday.

Discussions are also underway on whether overseas-bound travellers opting for booster dose should receive the shot at private vaccination centres, they said.

Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 are being administered booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.