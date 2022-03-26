BJD’s Subash Singh elected Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Insight Bureau: BJD’s Cuttack Mayor candidate Subash Singh has been elected Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation by defeating Congress candidate Giribala Behera by a margin of more than 45,000 votes.

Subash Singh secured 1,13,562 votes while Giribala Behera has secured 68,356 votes and BJP candidate Sritam Das has got 49,223 votes.

Subhash Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha on 2020. He also served as the national spokesperson for the BJD.