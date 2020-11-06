States that ban Firecrackers during Diwali 2020

Firecrackers Ban

By Pooja Bansal
States that Ban Firecrackers
167

TNI Bureau: In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic situation, 6 States in India have put a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali Festival.

The decision has been taken to protect the Covid-19 patients, elderly people, children, and persons with co-morbidities.

Related Posts

WhatsApp Payments Feature is now Available in India

Portrayal of Women in Indian Media

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The States that put a ban on firecrackers, include Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

While it was the Calcutta High Court that took the decision to ban firecrackers in West Bengal, the Odisha Government has banned it from November 10 to November 30 in view of Diwali and Kartika Purnima.

In Haryana, the ban is applicable to imported firecrackers.

Pooja Bansal 10 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.