Manoranjan Sarangi resigns as CFO of OTV

TNI Bureau: Manoranjan Sarangi, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of OTV and Director of Odisha Infra Tech Limited, has resigned from his posts accusing the owners and senior management of “using him”.

However, OTV issued a statement saying Sarangi resigned owing to deterioration in health condition aftermath his arrest.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Manoranjan Sarangi was arrested by the Crime Branch on November 1 in connection with the Sarua land encroachment case.

Several other staffers of Odisha InfraTech Pvt Ltd, were arrested in connection with the case.