Srimamdir Parikrama Project: Kartik directs to complete Landscaping Work by Dec 9

TNI Bureau: 5T and Navin Odisha Chairma VK Pandian visited the Puri Srimandir early in the morning today on the instructions of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and directed the concerned officials to complete the landscaping work of north, south and west sides of the temple by December 9.

The 5T and Navin Odisha Chairman reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama project from 5 am to 7 am also discussed with the devotees.

On the occasion, Pandian directed the authorities concerned to speed up the restoration of Emar Mutt, Punjabi Mutt along with the development of Dolabedi area and painting works front part of the Parikrama project.

Pandian also suggested to remove the vending zone from both sides of the Grand Road from Singhdwar to Marichikot Chhaka and place them somewhere else for free darshan of the devotees.

The 5T Chairman also suggested hiring more number of skilled craftsmen to rebuild the mutts. He also suggested that all the electrical works near the Meghanad Prachira should be completed soon.

Pandian also ordered the immediate relocation of various poles, wires and other service systems there and for the preservation of the historic small temples and structures near the Meghnad Prachira.

Besides, he emphasized on the timely completion of sanitation improvement works.

Puri District Collector, IG, SP, OBCC MD and officials of various executing agencies were present during Pandian’s visit.