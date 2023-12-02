Keonjhar Road Mishap: FIR filed against NHAI

TNI Bureau: Odisha government today filed an FIR at Ghatagaon police station against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today over the accident that took place on NH-20 in Keonjhar yesterday that killed eight people.

According to reports, Transport Department road safety officer Rajesh Sethy lodged the FIR against the NHAI project director (PD) holding him responsible for the accident.

Based on the complaint, police started an investigation after registering a case (No-274/23).

On the other hand, a special team comprising NHAI officials, Keonjhar Superintendent of Police Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu and other police officials, reviewed accident-prone spots on NH-20 in the district today to find out the ways as to how road mishaps can be prevented on thhe NH.

Notably, as many as eight people including three women were killed and several others sustained grievous injuries after the van in which they were travelling hit a truck on NH-20 near Balijodi in the district yesterday.