SRC Pradeep Jena pays tributes to Arindam Das

Insight Bureau: Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena, who has seen Journalist Arindam Das from very close due to latter’s keen interest in covering natural disasters, expressed deep condolences at his death and paid tributes to the departed soul in a tweet.

Here’s the Text:

Arindam, a young TV journalist, was today covering live, the elephant stuck in Mahanadi river at Munduli Barrage for OTV. He decided to go close to the elephant with his cameraman Pravat on the ODRAF boat with 6 ODRAF personnel. Whether it was right for him to go on a rescue boat or whether it was right for ODRAF personnel to take them on the boat which was principally on a mission to rescue the elephant out of flood water is a different question which we can possible come to know after an enquiry.

But the act itself was extremely daring. That point of time he and his cameraman were never thinking they would not return. Their sole motive was to get the closest and best view for the viewers. But fate had some other plan and the accident occurred. He became the victim, One ODRAF personnel is still missing. Search so far has not been successful. I pray Lord Jagannath for his safety. Three ODRAF personnel and Pravat Sinha are still in hospital. I pray for their early recovery.

Arindam we miss you.

Never had I ever imagine that Arindam the electronic media representative- a thorough grade journalist who love to serve his viewers with nothing less than the best when it comes to reporting events and occurrences and issues and challenges that are so dear to the masses, would leave all of us, along with a sweet little child and a family behind so early in life. I have seen him growing up as a young journalist to a thoroughbred professional with passion and commitment to gather every tiny detail as they stand to report to his viewers.

Many of us like him for his egoless persona, his nice and cool behaviour and his professional approach in getting the right information. His viewers love him for his simplicity and cool professional style without missing the rigour of the news. Last two years I have always seen him covering every single disaster- be it a flood or a cyclone or COVID pandemic. Every time he was absolutely punctual, very brief in his questions and thoroughly participating in the questions and answers and asking only relevant clarification if any.

I will miss him badly. Now that cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal has formed and will touch East- coast somewhere between Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam, I and my colleagues in SRC office and the media friends who cover disasters would seriously miss him.

Arindam, you are a jewel. You were gutsy and today also you proved what distance a gutsy journalist can go to get his viewers the best, While we the viewers got the best, we lost you and will miss your gutsy reporting forever.

May you rest in peace wherever you are and be a guiding light to many young journalists, by sharing with them your experience of reporting and the safe distance a nice journalist like you should go without loosing himself and causing loss to the family and friends and the viewers who love them. Arindam we all love you and will cherish our relationship.