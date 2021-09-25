Mundali Boat Mishap: OTV Cameraman, ODRAF Personnel Stable

Insight Bureau: While OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das died in the tragic boat mishap yesterday while covering the elephant rescue and an ODRAF personnel Sitaram Murmu has gone missing, other are said to be stable.

OTV Cameraman Pravat Sinha is in the ICU, but is stable and out of danger. Out of 4 other ODRAF personnel, 2 are in the ICU while the remaining two are in General Ward. All are said to be out of danger too.

Efforts are on to trace the missing ODRAF personnel. Sitaram was an expert diver and swimmer, but chances of his survival remains bleak.