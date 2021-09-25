CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 4 lakh to Arindam Das’ Family

Insight Bureau: Expressing grief over the death of Odisha Television Limited (OTV) working journalist Arindam Das who died in a boat capsize while covering elephant rescue near Mundali bridge on Friday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Fund to the family of deceased journalist.

The reporter Arindam drowned in Mahanadi river during live coverage of an elephant stuck in the river.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister took to Twitter expressed that it is an irreparable loss to the journalism in Odisha.

Earlier, OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda had announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for Arindam Das’ family and also assured to take care of them.