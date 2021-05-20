Speaker Om Birla stands with Students who lose Parents to Covid

TNI Bureau: During Corona crisis, here is some positive news from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He has announced that students across the country who are preparing for Medical and Engineering Examinations and lost their parents or earning member of their family due to COVID-19, will be provided with free coaching and accommodation in Kota, Rajasthan.



MP from Kota, Birla announced this opportunity after holding a meeting with the directors of coaching institutes in the city and requesting them to come forward to help the needy in these challenging times.



Om Birla tweeted on Wednesday, “Aspirants for Medical/Eng. Entrance Test from different parts of the country who have lost their parents or earning members of the family during the pandemic, will be provided free hostel facility and coaching by @ALLENkota, @careerpointltd and other coaching Institutes in Kota.”



“School authorities in the constituency of Kota-Bundi have also pledged to provide free education, books and uniforms to such children. This initiative will support several families and ensure a bright future for the children. My sincere thanks to schools and Coaching Institutes”, he said in the tweet.



It needs mentioning that, Kota is one of the major coaching hubs of the country, especially for Medical and Engineering aspirants and Om Birla serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kota-Bundi constituency. He is the current Speaker of Lok Sabha.