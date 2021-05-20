TNI Evening News Headlines – May 20, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,120 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 159 Quarantine cases and 961 local contact cases.

➡️ 9870 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 556501.

➡️ Cyclone heading towards Odisha, West Bengal coast: IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ A low pressure area very likely to form over North Andaman Sea & adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May & move northwestwards & reach near Odisha- WB coasts around 26th May morning: IMD.

➡️ 11th loaded Oxygen Express carrying 78.58 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Rourkela, Odisha to Tondiarpet, Tamil Nadu has arrived at its destination.

➡️ Playback Singer Tapu Mishra Covid Positive; hospitalised.

➡️ Odisha discontinues plasma therapy to cure Covid patients.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicates Liquid Medical Oxygen plant facility at MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Das clarifies that Black Fungus has been included as a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemic Diseases Act, but not declared as an Epidemic in the State.

➡️ Odisha to spend Rs 164 Crore for E-Hospital management information system.

➡️ 11 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Samblapur emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius.

India News

➡️ Bharat Biotech ramps up Covaxin production by additional 200 Million.

➡️ Kerala reported 30,491 new COVID19 cases, Maharashtra 29,911 new COVID19 cases and Karnataka reports 28,869 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Search & Rescue of P305 crew: 188 survivors (including 2 of ex-tug Varaprada) & 49 deceased recovered so far.

➡️ Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as chief minister of Kerala.

➡️ Wholesale & retail grocery stores of Indore district to remain closed till 28th May.

➡️ Southwest monsoon likely to set in over Kerala during week 2 (27 May-2 June).

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government declares Mucormycosis (Black Fungus), a notified disease.

➡️ 15,000-25,000 Covid cases a day by June-end: Government Panel Member.

World News

➡️ Facebook restricted access to 878 pieces of content between July and December last year

➡️ Microsoft announces retirement of iconic Internet Explorer on June 15.

➡️ WHO issues urgent appeal for $7 Million in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank amid a conflict with Israel.

➡️ Chinese vaccines effective against Covid variant detected in India: Expert.

