TNI Evening News Headlines – May 20, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,120 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 159 Quarantine cases and 961 local contact cases.
➡️ 9870 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 556501.
➡️ Cyclone heading towards Odisha, West Bengal coast: IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️ A low pressure area very likely to form over North Andaman Sea & adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May & move northwestwards & reach near Odisha- WB coasts around 26th May morning: IMD.
➡️ 11th loaded Oxygen Express carrying 78.58 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Rourkela, Odisha to Tondiarpet, Tamil Nadu has arrived at its destination.
➡️ Playback Singer Tapu Mishra Covid Positive; hospitalised.
➡️ Odisha discontinues plasma therapy to cure Covid patients.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicates Liquid Medical Oxygen plant facility at MKCG MCH in Berhampur.
➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Das clarifies that Black Fungus has been included as a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemic Diseases Act, but not declared as an Epidemic in the State.
➡️ Odisha to spend Rs 164 Crore for E-Hospital management information system.
➡️ 11 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Samblapur emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius.
India News
➡️ Bharat Biotech ramps up Covaxin production by additional 200 Million.
➡️ Kerala reported 30,491 new COVID19 cases, Maharashtra 29,911 new COVID19 cases and Karnataka reports 28,869 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Search & Rescue of P305 crew: 188 survivors (including 2 of ex-tug Varaprada) & 49 deceased recovered so far.
➡️ Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as chief minister of Kerala.
➡️ Wholesale & retail grocery stores of Indore district to remain closed till 28th May.
➡️ Southwest monsoon likely to set in over Kerala during week 2 (27 May-2 June).
➡️ Tamil Nadu Government declares Mucormycosis (Black Fungus), a notified disease.
➡️ 15,000-25,000 Covid cases a day by June-end: Government Panel Member.
World News
➡️ Facebook restricted access to 878 pieces of content between July and December last year
➡️ Microsoft announces retirement of iconic Internet Explorer on June 15.
➡️ WHO issues urgent appeal for $7 Million in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank amid a conflict with Israel.
➡️ Chinese vaccines effective against Covid variant detected in India: Expert.
