Sonu Sood ‘The Messiah’ steps in to help Rajveer

Insight Bureau: Actor Sonu Sood with his selfless campaign for the homeless migrant workers during the lockdown, earned huge accolade. Interestingly, it gave him a heroic stature that has often eluded him after so many years. Social media was buzzing with news related to his kindness and magnanimity.

Be it sending migrants back to their home towns through all possible means of transport, or helping someone in need of critical surgery, or just someone needing a house — actor Sonu Sood has been the first one to extend a helping hand during this pandemic. The entire Covid-19 crisis till this point has seen him emerges as a Good Samaritan.

Sonu has once again won hearts by coming forward and sought help from people to donate to treat one and a half year old boy Rajveer from Ambapada village in Kandhamal who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

Sood in a video message said, “We have seen in the past what public cooperation can do. People have been cured of this disease before. So, I request all to come forward and donate as per your capacity so that the child gets a new life.”

Rajveer from Ambapada village in Kandhamal has been suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder where a person can’t control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem. The doctors, who were treating Rajveer in Bangalore, have given a deadline of four months for the administration of the life-saving injection which costs 16 crore.

Sonu’s gesture is once again praised by millions. He has wished Rajveer’s speedy recovery.

Donate to Rajveer:

Name: Kulamani Rana

Account Number: 625002010011600

IFSC: UBIN0562505

Branch: Phulbani

UPI Number: 6360371595