100-Word Edit: ‘Teni’ – The Defiant

Union MoS (Home) and Deputy of most powerful Home Minister Amit Shah seems to be protected well despite the outrage over his continuation in Modi Cabinet. A murder accused himself in the past, Teni remains defiant even if his son was arrested for killing the farmers and others at Lakhimpur Kheri.

With UP Police’s own SIT admitting the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy, there is no other option for Teni to resign and exit gracefully. But, it’s not happening. Ironically, the PM has turned a blind eye to the ‘reality’ of Teni. How long? Everyone is looking for an answer.