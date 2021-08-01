Sindhu scripts History; wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

TNI Bureau: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won a Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women’s singles match.

It was Sindhu’s second Olympics Medal as she had won a Silver at Rio Olympics 2016. She also became the first Indian Woman to win two Olympics Medals.

Sindhu scripted history as she became only 4th Woman to win consecutive Olympic medal in Women’s Singles Badminton.

On Saturday, Sindhu was up against the world number one Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match which she lost 18-21, 12-21.