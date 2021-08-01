TNI Morning News Headlines – August 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1437 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 832 quarantine and 605 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 409 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (190), Jagatsinghpur (113), Puri (109), Puri (146).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 64 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (8), Bhadrak (8), Cuttack (8), Puri (7), Sundargarh (7), Kendrapara (4), Dhenkanal (3), Nayagarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,966.

➡️ As many as 74,735 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) announces e-auction to sell seven developed residential plots/flats in the city.

➡️ Bhitarkanika national park to reopen for tourists from August 5.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Friendship Day at Puri beach.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,831 new COVID 19 cases, 39,258 recoveries and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,82,16,510 including 17,89,472 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage crosses the landmark of 47 crore; more than 60 Lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s recovery rate stands at 97.36%.

➡️ CBSE to declare Class 10 Results by August 8.

➡️ RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5.

➡️ Schools will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 from tomorrow in Uttarakhand.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Satish Kumar loses to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 197.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.21 Million.

➡️ India, China Militaries discuss border crisis for 9 Hours.

➡️ Emma McKeon seals seventh Olympic medal as Australian women win 4x100m medley.

➡️ Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, airport official.

➡️ India takes over UN Security Council presidency from France today.

➡️ Antony John Blinken to participate in 5 ASEAN ministerial meetings on August 2-6.