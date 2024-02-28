Shreyas and Ishan excluded from BCCI Annual Contracts

TNI Bureau: Batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been excluded from the BCCI Annual Contracts of senior men’s team for the season running from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

Shreyas and Ishan were in Grade B and C respectively in the last central contracts list. However, both of them have been excluded from the latest contracts as they did not play any domestic cricket.

The other players who have been not included in the central contracts list are Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have moved up to Grade A to join Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

List of BCCI central contracts for senior’s men team for 2023/24 season:

Grade A+:

• Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Grade A:

• R Ashwin, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

Grade B:

• Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C:

• Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar

Fast-bowling contracts recommendations:

• Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa