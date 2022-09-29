Shocking video of Malayalam celebs being groped in Kerala mall goes viral

TNI Bureau: In a shocking Instagram post, a popular Malayalam film actress revealed that she was sexually abused during a film promotion event at a mall in a north Kerala district. Another actress had a similar experience during the late-night event at the busy mall, the post said, expressing her anguish and concern over the “sexual frustration” of the people.

Soon after, a rumoured video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, and local TV stations aired it.

So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals. pic.twitter.com/mbrGaZ2E8I — Saniya Iyappan (@SaniyaIyappan_) September 27, 2022

Kozhikode is a place I adored. However, while returning from a programme tonight, a member of the audience grabbed me. To say where disgusts me! Is everyone around us so irritated? As part of the promotion, we visited several locations. But I’ve never had such a bad time anywhere else. My coworker had a similar experience. “She reacted, but I couldn’t in that situation because I was stunned for a moment,” the actor said in a post last night.

