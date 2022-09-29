Government withheld PFI’s twitter handle

TNI Bureau: The Twitter account of Popular Front of India (PFI) was withheld in India on September 29, following the ban on the Islamist organisation and its sister organisations. The ban was imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI), on September 27.

The message on the account reads, “@PFIOfficial’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

However, the accounts of PFI’s state branches are still active on social media platforms, along with the sister organisations that were banned by the MHA. There have been reports that the Government has sent instructions to block the websites and social media accounts linked to the banned organisation.

Notably, on September 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification to ban PFI and its sister organisations named Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The move came after nationwide raids on the organisation conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police.