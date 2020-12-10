Jai Odisha installs First Aid Boxes at Traffic Posts in Cuttack

First Aid Boxes at 50 Traffic Posts

By Sagar Satapathy
Jai Odisha Cuttack
TNI Bureau: After Bhubaneswar, voluntary organisation Jai Odisha has installed First Aid Boxes at 50 Traffic Posts in Cuttack with the help of Commissionerate Police and Shifa Hospital, Cuttack.

The First Aid boxes comprised of Cotton, Band-Aid, Gauze, Betadin etc. IPS Soumya Mishra, DCP (Traffic) launched the programme at Shikharpur Traffic Post. Senior Police officials Kishore Panigrahi and Debajyoti Das as well as Jai Odisha Founder Rudra Samantaray, Director, Shifa Hospital, Shami Salim and Jai Odisha Advisor Satyajit Dash were present at the occasion.

A similar initiative by Jai Odisha in Bhubaneswar had received overwhelming response with a lot of people getting benefited from it. The availability of First Aid boxes at Traffic Posts help provide immediate treatment to accident victims.

The Traffic Cops in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been trained to handle first aid treatment of accident victims.

