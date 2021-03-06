TNI Evening News Headlines – March 6, 2021

News Headlines

By Sagarika Satapathy
Efforts are being made by Odisha Forest Department to douse the forest fire in Similipal, Mayurbhanj. Flames are being brought under control with 24x7 involvement of the staff.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 16 proposals including Separate Mission Shakti Department and establishment of satellite centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar at 25 acres of land in Remuna tehsil in Balasore.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet okays Excise Service Cadre Restructuring, creation of new Excise Districts.

➡️ Half of Odisha will be going to reel under heat wave by the end of March.

➡️ Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assures PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana benefits to all eligible Farmers in Odisha.

➡️ Aditya Dash’s Parents Knock Supreme Court Door For CBI Probe Into His Death.

➡️ Sea turtle research centre of Zoological Survey of India inaugurated at Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

India News

➡️ COVID Resurgence: Centre asks States, UTs to return to fundamentals of “Test, Track And Treat”.

➡️ UPSC announces final results of National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination 2020.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 10,187 new COVID-19 cases, 6,080 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,791 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Punjab reports 1,179 new COVID 19 cases, 644 recoveries and 12 deaths today. Night curfew imposed in 4 districts of Punjab.

➡️ PM Modi attends Defence Commanders’ conference at Statue of Unity along with Hon’ble Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Kevadia in Gujarat.

➡️ Suvendu Adhikari to contest West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram seat against Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP.

➡️ Donation of Rs 25,000 million has been collected for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya: VHP.

➡️ 5 dead, over 25 injured after collision between 2 buses in UP’s Aligarh district.

➡️ INDvENG: India win 4th Test, series 3-1,qualifies for the final of ICC World Test Championship.

➡️ IPL2021 to start on April 9, final on May 30 subject to GC approval.

World News

➡️ Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins vote of confidence in National Assembly.

➡️ 64 years old Lawmaker’s Marriage with minor girl wreaks storm in Pakistan Parliament.

➡️ Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric.

➡️ Tsunami warning cancelled after quake strikes off New Zealand.

 

