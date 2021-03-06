TNI Evening News Headlines – March 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 16 proposals including Separate Mission Shakti Department and establishment of satellite centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar at 25 acres of land in Remuna tehsil in Balasore.

➡️ Efforts are being made by Odisha Forest Department to douse the forest fire in Similipal, Mayurbhanj. Flames are being brought under control with 24×7 involvement of the staff.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet okays Excise Service Cadre Restructuring, creation of new Excise Districts.

➡️ Half of Odisha will be going to reel under heat wave by the end of March.

➡️ Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assures PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana benefits to all eligible Farmers in Odisha.

➡️ Aditya Dash’s Parents Knock Supreme Court Door For CBI Probe Into His Death.

➡️ Sea turtle research centre of Zoological Survey of India inaugurated at Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

India News

➡️ COVID Resurgence: Centre asks States, UTs to return to fundamentals of “Test, Track And Treat”.

➡️ UPSC announces final results of National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination 2020.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 10,187 new COVID-19 cases, 6,080 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,791 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Punjab reports 1,179 new COVID 19 cases, 644 recoveries and 12 deaths today. Night curfew imposed in 4 districts of Punjab.

➡️ PM Modi attends Defence Commanders’ conference at Statue of Unity along with Hon’ble Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Kevadia in Gujarat.

➡️ Suvendu Adhikari to contest West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram seat against Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP.

➡️ Donation of Rs 25,000 million has been collected for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya: VHP.

➡️ 5 dead, over 25 injured after collision between 2 buses in UP’s Aligarh district.

➡️ INDvENG: India win 4th Test, series 3-1,qualifies for the final of ICC World Test Championship.

➡️ IPL2021 to start on April 9, final on May 30 subject to GC approval.

World News

➡️ Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins vote of confidence in National Assembly.

➡️ 64 years old Lawmaker’s Marriage with minor girl wreaks storm in Pakistan Parliament.

➡️ Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric.

➡️ Tsunami warning cancelled after quake strikes off New Zealand.