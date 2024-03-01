Sensex, Nifty jump to their record highs in closing bell

Both Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs on Friday, March 1, closing at a never-before-seen height at 3:30 pm. BSE Sensex saw a surge of over 1200 points at close, while Nifty rose by over 300 points on Friday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sensex on Friday rose by 1245 points to touch its all time high of 73,745, while its NSE counterpart Nifty rose by 344 points, touching its lifetime high of 22,327 points at 3:30 pm today.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent while JSW Steel quoted with a gain of nearly 4 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Titan, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the other major gainers. HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.