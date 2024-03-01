Sensex, Nifty jump to their record highs in closing bell

BSE Sensex saw a surge of over 1200 points at close, while Nifty rose by over 300 points on Friday.

By The News Insight
BSE Sensex 3

Both Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs on Friday, March 1, closing at a never-before-seen height at 3:30 pm. BSE Sensex saw a surge of over 1200 points at close, while Nifty rose by over 300 points on Friday.

Related Posts

Advance Deployment of Central Forces for 2024 Elections

Odisha Congress Workers Throw Eggs & Tomatoes at Cops

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sensex on Friday rose by 1245 points to touch its all time high of 73,745, while its NSE counterpart Nifty rose by 344 points, touching its lifetime high of 22,327 points at 3:30 pm today.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent while JSW Steel quoted with a gain of nearly 4 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Titan, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the other major gainers. HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.