Odisha Congress Workers Throw Eggs & Tomatoes at Cops

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Congress workers reportedly hurled eggs and tomatoes at police during a protest in Bhubaneswar today.
According to reports, the Congress workers going in a rally to gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence over unemployment and alleged deteriorating law & order situation in Odisha.
However, police waylaid them near the Rajmahal chhak, following which a scuffle erupted between them. later some Congress workers reportedly threw eggs and tomatoes at the cops.
Police soon swung into action and detained several protesters from the spot.
Comments are closed.