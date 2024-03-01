Odisha Congress Workers Throw Eggs & Tomatoes at Cops

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Congress workers reportedly hurled eggs and tomatoes at police during a protest in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, the Congress workers going in a rally to gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence over unemployment and alleged deteriorating law & order situation in Odisha.

However, police waylaid them near the Rajmahal chhak, following which a scuffle erupted between them. later some Congress workers reportedly threw eggs and tomatoes at the cops.

Police soon swung into action and detained several protesters from the spot.