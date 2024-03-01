Advance Deployment of Central Forces for 2024 Elections

TNI Bureau: Over 3.4 lakh central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in phase manner well in advance the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections in some states, informed sources.

The first phase of mobilization and deployment of over 2,000 companies in sensitive and hyper-sensitive constituencies will begin from March 1. The security personnel will be moved to the states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), apart from West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, through roads and rails.

Likewise, the deployment of second and the third phase of the central forces in their designated locations for the election will be done from March 7 and in the second and third week of March respectively.

The poll panel, which is likely to announce the poll dates later this month, has requisitioned a total of 3,400 companies of the CAPFs along with the state police forces to ensure free and fair general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

The election commission also has directed the railway board to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of the troops and officers of the CAPF companies which include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.