Sensex gains 874 pts, Nifty ends at 17,392 in closing bell
Bank Nifty added 1.38% while the India VIX index fell 4.4% and gave up 18 levels.
Insight Bureau: S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 874 points or 1.53% to close the day at 57,911 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 256 points or 1.49% to end at 17,392.
Bank Nifty added 1.38% while the India VIX index fell 4.4% and gave up 18 levels.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer on Sensex up 3.23%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bajaj Finserv were also the top gainers. Nestle India fell the most on Sensex, followed by Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto.
Comments are closed.