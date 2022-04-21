Sensex gains 874 pts, Nifty ends at 17,392 in closing bell

Bank Nifty added 1.38% while the India VIX index fell 4.4% and gave up 18 levels.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
BSE Sensex
145

Insight Bureau: S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 874 points or 1.53% to close the day at 57,911 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 256 points or 1.49% to end at 17,392.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer on Sensex up 3.23%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bajaj Finserv were also the top gainers. Nestle India fell the most on Sensex, followed by Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto.

