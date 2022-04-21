Cocaine Racket in Bhubaneswar; International Link Found

Insight Bureau: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday informed that two drug dealers nabbed in Bhubaneswar last week with cocaine have international links. This is for the first time that 202 gm of such an expensive drug was seized in Odisha on April 13.

According to Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda, the two peddlers, hailing from Churu and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan, were planning to sell drugs to foreigners including sportspersons who would be visiting Bhubaneswar and Rourkela during Men’s Hockey World Cup next year.

They had also visited pilgrim and tourist destinations such as Puri which is frequented by many foreigners, ADG Sanjeev Panda said.

“The duo has links with drug peddlers in China, France, America, Switzerland, Thailand, and South Africa. The accused were in contact with them,” he added.

Notably, they were jointly interrogated by the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch and the Narcotics Control Board.

However, a case under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.