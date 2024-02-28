Sensex crashes, Nifty dips to 21,950

Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday’s session lower on the backdrop of a lack of direction and led by heaving selling in PSU bank, realty, auto, oil, and gas stocks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 790.34 points or 1.08% at 72,304.88 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,951.15 level, down 247.20 points or 1.11%.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Small Cap 100 dropped 1.87% and the Nifty Midcap 100 indexes was down by 1.94%.