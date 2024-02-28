Bill Gates meets Naveen Patnaik; visits Mission Shakti Bazar

TNI Bureau: Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, who is on a one-day visit to Odisha, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas today. 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian was present there.

During the meeting, Bill Gates and Naveen Patnaik discussed on technology driven farmer empowerment initiatives, several welfare initiatives like Jaga Mission, Mission Shakti, Odisha School Transformation, BSKY and healthcare transformation.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for supporting innovation in extending inclusive benefits to our people. He also thanked the visionary computer programmer and philanthropist for his praise for Odisha’s welfare initiatives and our success in different sectors through 5T transformative governance.

Later, Bill Gates visited the newly inaugurated Mission Shakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar and interacted with SHG Members. He also visited the Koraput Coffee Shop.

VK Pandian and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti, Sujata Rout Karthikeyan also held discussions with Bill Gates during his visit.