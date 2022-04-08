Sensex above 400 pts, Nifty near 17,800 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex rose 0.70 per cent or 412.23 points to 59,447.18.while the NSE Nifty 50 index saw a late surge, ending up 0.82 per cent or 144.80 points to 17,784.35 in the closing bell.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 0.98 per cent and small-cap rose 0.39 per cent.

Grasim Industries, ITC, SBI Life, JSW Steel and Adani Ports were the top Nifty gainers. On the 30-share BSE index, ITC, Dr Reddy’s, M&M, Titan, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the top gainers.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) settled in the red.

Notably, Adani Group continues to mint money for its investors. Its promoter with more than $100 billion of net worth.

On Thursday, the Adani conglomerate also entered a three-member club of those with a $200 billion market cap in India.