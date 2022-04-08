39 killed in Rocket strikes at Railway Station in Donetsk

At least 39 people, including 4 children were killed in the rocket attack on people waiting to board the train at Kramatorsk Station.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
russia ukraine war
Insight Bureau: As anticipated, Russia has intensified its assault on the Donetsk region after withdrawing from Northern areas of Ukraine.

At least 39 people, including 4 children were killed in the rocket attack on people waiting to board the train at Kramatorsk Station. However, Russia has denied the allegations and accused the Ukrainian Military of killings its own people to gain global sympathy.

Russian defence ministry says the Russian Army did not have any targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday.

