Senior Journalist from Gajapati Ratnam Garu dies of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Two Covid Warrior Journalists died in two days due to Coronavirus. Senior Journalist from Gajapati District, K. Ch. Ratnam passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 today. He was in his 70s.

Ratnam was initially admitted to Paralakhemundi Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he had tested positive for Corona.

Before he could be shifted to a Covid Hospital for further treatment, he died of heart attack.

Known as Ratnam Garu, he was working with Eenadu. Ratnam had a journalism career of 40 years. He was known as a Gentleman in the area and always helped people in need and distress.

It can be recalled that ‘The Samaja’ Journalist Priyadarshi Pattnaik from Hinjilicut Municipality in Ganjam Disteict, died of COVID-19 yesterday,

Also Read:

Earlier in the morning, BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra had tweeted about the demise of Ratnam and condoled his death.