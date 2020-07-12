Odisha reports 390 Covid-19 Recoveries; 106 in Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported a record number of 390 COVID-19 recovered cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 8750.

As many as 106 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 13121 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4677.

➡️390 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 12.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 8750.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (106), Cuttack (71), Mayurbhanj (38), Sundergarh (28), Jajpur (25), Nabarangpur (24), Sambalpur (22), Khurdha (15), Balasore (9), Bargarh (6), Angul (5), Kalahandi (5), Kendrapara (5), Jagatsingpur (4) Koraput (4), Bhadrak (3), Boudh (3), Keonjhar (3), Nayagarh (2), Puri (2)

