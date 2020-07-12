ICU Beds FULL at COVID Hospitals in Bhubaneswar!

TNI Bureau: The Times of India reported today with a sensational revelation that all ICU Beds have been occupied in two COVID Hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

All 25 ICU Beds at SUM COVID Hospital and 45 ICU Beds at KIMS COVID Hospitals have been occupied, the TOI reported. Senior Journalist Ashok Pradhan who filed the report, had tweeted that 14 out of 34 ICU Beds at Aswhini COVID Hospital in Cuttack are vacant.

The TOI also revealed that 70% of the General Beds in Bhubaneswar have been occupied till date. Bhubaneswar is adding another 1426 Beds at 4 Hospitals in and around the City in addition to 15 more ICU Beds.

The Health Department tweeted in the evening with a clarification that “there are adequate ICU beds available in Covid hospitals across the State and presently the overall bed occupancy in ICUs is only 36%”.

However, it also added that “For Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city area, ICU beds are available in Ashwini Covid Hospital”. That vindicated the TOI report that all ICU Beds in Bhubaneswar have been occupied.

With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Odisha as well as fatality count, Odisha may need more ICU Beds as well as Ventilators to deal with the crisis.