Ganjam: Samaja Journalist Priyadarshi Pattnaik dies of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: A 46-year-old Senior Journalist, Priyadarshi Pattnaik, working with one of the oldest Daily Newspapers in Odisha, ‘The Samaja‘, died of COVID-19. It was confirmed by ‘The Samaja’ on their social media handles.

The Journalist, hailing from Hinjilicut Municipality, was admitted to the KIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was on ventilator support for the last few days.

His Facebook profile reveals he had last filed a COVID report for his newspaper on June 27.

Ganjam – the COVID Hotbed of Odisha, has so far reported 3,634 COVID-19 positive cases and 36 deaths till 9 AM on July 11. This fatality would be added to the data tomorrow.

This is the first time in Odisha a Journalist has died of Coronavirus. CM Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for the Working Journalists who die of COVID-19.