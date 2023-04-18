Senior BJP Leaders detained by Police on the way to Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leaders were detained by Police today while they were on their way to the violence-hit Sambalpur.

According to reports, the delegation of BJP leaders were waylaid by police near Sripura Chhak while they were going to Sambalpur to review the situation. Later, they were taken to Thelkoli Police Station, where they have been detained.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They had also planned to visit deceased Chandra Mirdha’s family. Chandan was brutally killed by a mob during the Hanuman Jayanti Rally.

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Nauri Nayak, Kusum Tete, Sankar Oram were the members of the safron party’s delegation.