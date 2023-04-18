Bhubaneswar Records 42.2°C as Met issues Yellow Warning for next 2 Days

TNI Bureau: Scorching heatwave condition continues to grip Odisha as more than five places recorded temperature of 41 Degrees Celsius or above 2.30 PM today.

The latest bulletin of the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), showed that Jharsuguda recorded temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius while Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur sizzled at 42.2 degrees this afternoon.

Likewise, Keonjhar and Hirakud witnessed 41 degrees. This was followed by Chandbali, where the day temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius till the noon.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At 32.8 degrees, Paradip was the coolest locations of the State till 2.30 PM today.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued Yellow Warnings for Heat wave condition for the next two days.

According to the weatherman, heat wave condition likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir on April 19.

Likewise, heat wave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur aned Boudh on April 20.