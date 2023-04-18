TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2023

➡️ Sambalpur Violence: Internet services to remain suspended for another 24 hrs.
➡️Supreme Court grants last opportunity to 33 lawyers to file affidavits in Sambalpur court vandalism case.
➡️Over 5 lakh Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs at Gahirmatha.
➡️Dinesh Mongia and Rumeli Dhar appointed as head coaches of Odisha cricket teams.
➡️Bihar: Death toll in the Motihari Hooch tragedy rises to 29.
➡️India records 7,633 new Covid cases in a day; active cases increase to 61,233.
➡️Renowned Indian climber Baljeet Kaur dies at Mt Annapurna in Nepal while descending from the summit point. She was 27. Another Indian climber Anurag Maloo went missing after he fell down from around 6,000m.
➡️Four labourers killed, 20 others injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal.
➡️Indian-born Portuguese actress Ileana D’Cruz Announces Pregnancy Through Instagram.
➡️Sensex climbs 202.72 points to 60,113.47 in early trade; Nifty climbs 59.75 points to 17,766.60.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 81.99 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2023: RCB batter Virat Kohli fined 10%of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct.
➡️At least 180 people killed, 1,800 injured in Sudan clashes.
